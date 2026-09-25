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Pati's Mexican Table

Even the Rocks

Season 15 Episode 1508 | 27m 47s

Pati visits the city of Sabinas, where she enjoys breakfast tacos with Anuar Yutani, a prominent butcher who shares the secrets of his craft. Then, she joins a traditional riverside celebration with music by the Jara Jaras and new friends who introduce her to the ritual that defines northern Mexico: carne asada. The afternoon ends with a joyful dance by the river, a lively moment of connection.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:59
Pati's Mexican Table
The Crawling Vine
Pati discovers the timeless flavors of the region of Parras, from royal wines to family recipes.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:59
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Family Affair
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Mayan League of their Own
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:25
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Watch 28:01
Pati's Mexican Table
From Dinosaurs to Cowboys
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 28:01
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
The Desert's Treasures
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:56
Watch 26:57
Pati's Mexican Table
Where the Bison Roam
Pati experiences the foodways of the Ndé Nation, the Indigenous culture of Cuatro Ciénegas.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 26:57
Watch 27:21
Pati's Mexican Table
Dates, Dreams and Dance
The cities of Viesca and Torreón inspire Pati to reflect on old and new traditions.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 27:21
Watch 27:59
Pati's Mexican Table
The Crawling Vine
Pati discovers the timeless flavors of the region of Parras, from royal wines to family recipes.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:59
Watch 27:32
Pati's Mexican Table
Coahuila Refuge
Pati learns about Coahuila's legacy as a refuge for Africans escaping slavery in El Nacimiento.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 27:32
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
My Heart, My Home
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46