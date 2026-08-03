100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

(Co-presented with KET) Through the imaginative lens of POV filmmakers we’ll traverse the country, covering land, sea, heading over cascading mountains, and into neighborhoods of sprawling cities. Set amidst a rapidly changing present Every Town Has a Story brings together films for the curious armchair traveller itching to explore the patchwork of the United States.

Watch 14:06
POV
Your Opinion, Please
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
Special: 14:06
Watch 10:35
POV
When It's Good, It's Good
A filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.
Special: 10:35
Watch 19:01
POV
When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood
Locals and news organizations witness a volatile situation turn into a literal powder keg.
Special: 19:01
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
POV
Remake
A filmmaker father tries to make sense of the sudden, unfathomable death of his son.
Episode: S39 E6
POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4
Watch 1:22:43
POV
The Gas Station Attendant
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:22:43
Watch 1:23:01
POV
For Venida, For Kalief
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:23:01
Watch 1:23:27
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:27
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Karaoke Night Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Clip: 11:05
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sakto Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Clip: 18:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58