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I Made Leather Out of Eggs Because of Dinosaurs

Season 12 Episode 2 | 9m 21s

Scientists found collagen preserved in dinosaur bones that are millions of years old, which shouldn't be possible since peptide bonds have a half-life of around 500 years. So naturally Alex goes on a journey to stabilize collagen herself. With eggs. Like you do.

Aired: 04/28/26
Extras
Watch 14:19
Reactions
They Changed Coke and Didn't Tell Anyone
George visits chemists and discovers that Mexican Coke is doing something secretive.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:19
Watch 8:34
Reactions
I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Episode: S11 E12 | 8:34
Watch 15:15
Reactions
Didn't Believe There Were Microplastics in Gum So I Tested My Spit
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
Episode: S11 E11 | 15:15
Watch 8:46
Reactions
Is Water Magnetic?
Is water bending real?
Episode: S11 E10 | 8:46
Watch 11:15
Reactions
Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
Episode: S11 E9 | 11:15
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
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Watch 14:19
Reactions
They Changed Coke and Didn't Tell Anyone
George visits chemists and discovers that Mexican Coke is doing something secretive.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:19
Watch 16:29
Reactions
Making Citric Acid at Home is Easy (EMOTIONAL DAMAGE)
While it looks easy on paper to make citric acid at home, Chem Thug runs into some pitfalls.
Episode: S11 E13 | 16:29
Watch 8:34
Reactions
I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Episode: S11 E12 | 8:34
Watch 15:15
Reactions
Didn't Believe There Were Microplastics in Gum So I Tested My Spit
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
Episode: S11 E11 | 15:15
Watch 8:46
Reactions
Is Water Magnetic?
Is water bending real?
Episode: S11 E10 | 8:46
Watch 11:15
Reactions
Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
Episode: S11 E9 | 11:15
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10