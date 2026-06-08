Trying to Make Unbreakable Ice (Even Better Pykrete)

Extras
Inspired by dinosaurs, Alex goes on a journey to stabilize collagen and create leather...with eggs.
George visits chemists and discovers that Mexican Coke is doing something secretive.
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
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Inspired by dinosaurs, Alex goes on a journey to stabilize collagen and create leather...with eggs.
George visits chemists and discovers that Mexican Coke is doing something secretive.
While it looks easy on paper to make citric acid at home, Chem Thug runs into some pitfalls.
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?