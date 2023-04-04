100 WVIA Way
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Madison, Wisconsin

Season 6 Episode 603 | 27m 45s

Kicking off her visit to the Capitol of the Badger state, Samantha explores ice fishing on the frozen Monona Bay. From there, Samantha tastes sophisticated Wisconsin cheeses, becomes a judge in the 2022 World-Wide Mustard Competition, discovers the history of a Frank Lloyd Wright designed church and learns about the sport of curling and its Madison roots from US Olympian Becca Hamilton.

Aired: 01/03/23 | Expires: 01/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
