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Sara's Weeknight Meals

Best of Sara's Tips and Tricks

Season 15 Episode 1510 | 27m 00s

Sara reveals her favorite kitchen tips and techniques, from blind-baking pie crusts and achieving crispy fish to preparing salad in a jar and homemade ginger beer. Smart shortcuts and flavor-boosting tricks help home cooks save time and cook with confidence.

Aired: 10/05/26 | Expires: 02/04/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Brittany
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 27:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
It's Always a Weeknight Somewhere
From Greek kitchens to Barcelona bars, discover iconic weeknight dishes locals crave.
Episode: S14 E1411 | 27:45
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Pizza and Lemons: Naples to Sorrento
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Festive Feasts
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 15
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 27:15
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Breakfast Anywhere, Anytime
Sara explores global breakfast favorites, from Shakshuka to Turkish Coffee.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 27:15
Watch 26:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Portugal and Spain Weeknights
Sara explores Portugal and Spain through their iconic foods and flavors.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 26:45
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Diggity Dog
Sara celebrates Hot Dogs and Sausages with regional and global flavors.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 28:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Basque Country Cuisine
Sara explores Basque flavors, herding sheep, and cooking chicken classics.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:45
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Brittany
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 27:00
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Sandwich Culture, Porto and Beyond
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 27:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bordeaux Steak Français and Something Sweet
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:45
Watch 27:15
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Humble Bean of Guernsey
Sara discovers Guernsey's bean traditions and hearty island cooking.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:15
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
On the Table Stat: South Asian Style
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Episode: S14 E1410 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Edgie Veggies
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.
Episode: S14 E1409 | 27:45