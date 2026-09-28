Sandwich Culture, Porto and Beyond

Extras
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
From Greek kitchens to Barcelona bars, discover iconic weeknight dishes locals crave.
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 15
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Sara shares kitchen hacks and techniques to make cooking easier and better.
Sara explores global breakfast favorites, from Shakshuka to Turkish Coffee.
Sara explores Portugal and Spain through their iconic foods and flavors.
Sara celebrates Hot Dogs and Sausages with regional and global flavors.
Sara explores Basque flavors, herding sheep, and cooking chicken classics.
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Sara discovers Guernsey's bean traditions and hearty island cooking.
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.