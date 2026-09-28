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Sara's Weeknight Meals

Sandwich Culture, Porto and Beyond

Season 15 Episode 1505 | 27m 00s

Sara explores Porto's iconic sandwich culture, from Bifanas and Pregos to the towering Francesinha, loaded with meat, cheese, and rich sauce. Back home, she prepares her grandmother's Cheese Sandwich Soufflé and shares clever kitchen tips for bread and bacon.

Aired: 10/05/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Brittany
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 27:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
It's Always a Weeknight Somewhere
From Greek kitchens to Barcelona bars, discover iconic weeknight dishes locals crave.
Episode: S14 E1411 | 27:45
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Pizza and Lemons: Naples to Sorrento
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Festive Feasts
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
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Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Best of Sara's Tips and Tricks
Sara shares kitchen hacks and techniques to make cooking easier and better.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 27:00
Watch 27:15
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Breakfast Anywhere, Anytime
Sara explores global breakfast favorites, from Shakshuka to Turkish Coffee.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 27:15
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Sara's Weeknight Meals
Portugal and Spain Weeknights
Sara explores Portugal and Spain through their iconic foods and flavors.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 26:45
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Diggity Dog
Sara celebrates Hot Dogs and Sausages with regional and global flavors.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 28:00
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Sara's Weeknight Meals
Basque Country Cuisine
Sara explores Basque flavors, herding sheep, and cooking chicken classics.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:45
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Brittany
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 27:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bordeaux Steak Français and Something Sweet
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:45
Watch 27:15
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Humble Bean of Guernsey
Sara discovers Guernsey's bean traditions and hearty island cooking.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:15
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
On the Table Stat: South Asian Style
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Episode: S14 E1410 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Edgie Veggies
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.
Episode: S14 E1409 | 27:45