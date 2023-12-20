100 WVIA Way
Untold Earth

This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting

Season 1 Episode 8 | 9m 12s

Kilauea in Hawai’i has been in a state of near-constant eruption for decades, providing researchers with a uniquely reliable setting to study one of our planet’s most unpredictable and destructive forces. In a time of climate panic and tangible ecological destruction, what can we learn about the survival of our planet from one of the harshest environments on Earth?

Aired: 12/18/23
Extras
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 6:42
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:42
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:56
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:56
Watch 5:44
Untold Earth
You Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to Moss
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
Episode: S1 E3 | 5:44
Watch 7:05
Untold Earth
Why Do Hundreds of Icebergs Keep Visiting This Town?
What are icebergs doing so close to land and why must we keep an eye on them?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:05
Watch 7:30
Untold Earth
Redwoods Shouldn't Be So Tall. Here's Why They Are
What makes the Coast Redwood, a tree as old as the dinosaurs, epically singular in nature?
Episode: S1 E1 | 7:30
