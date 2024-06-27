Polk Township shuts down Samsung solar project

Polk Township’s Board of Supervisors pulled the plug on Samsung’s controversial 472-acre solar project on Tuesday night.

For Michael McMurtry, the decision means everything. It gave him his home back. The project would’ve bordered his property on three sides.

“So, it was important for us as a family to have this project denied, so that this wouldn’t become our sight view for years to come,” said McMurtry.

Residents from Polk and Chestnuthill townships have fought since July 2023 to convince Polk Township supervisors to deny Samsung Solar Energy and its satellite company, Effort Solar’s, conditional use application for aMonroe County solar farm. The farm would’ve covered about 200 acres in Polk, the other half in Chestnuthill.

However, Chestnuthill Township’s supervisors unanimously voted for an ordinance that prevented the developer from building on the proposed project site in October 2023.

Despite the board essentially denying the project, Samsung didn’t withdraw Chestnuthill from its plans. Project manager Chris Simmons stated Samsung’s position on Chestnuthill at a hearing in March 2024.

“Our plan is to continue trying to work with Chestnuthill Township, to say plainly, sorry,” said Simmons.

Polk Township chairman Brian Ahner said Samsung’s indecision ruined its chances for approval. He criticized Samsung for presenting an ill-considered project.

“The applicant has presented conflicting testimony to the board,” said Ahner.

Ahner said the developer, who was not present at the meeting, would not definitively answer what kind of solar panels would be used, present a detailed fire plan or clarify whether the project would include Chestnuthill Township.

“For these reasons, I believe the application as a whole lacks credibility,” said Ahner.

The supervisors unanimously denied the application. Ahner said that while the project was in the preliminary stages of approval, the developer did not meet basic township requirements to proceed to design or construction stages.

Michael McMurtry cried tears of relief when the decision came out. His family would’ve considered moving if the project got approval. He’s thrilled his land will stay surrounded by farmland, not a giant solar farm.

“It did not meet the character of our neighborhoods and didn’t belong here,” said McMurtry.