Passing the badge: Boyle sworn in as new Wilkes-Barre police chief

With the passing of a badge and an oath of office, Wilkes-Barre has a new chief of police.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Capt. Michael Boyle was sworn in Monday as the department’s new chief.

“This is the highlight of my career,” Boyle, 48, said. “It’s a pleasure to serve the city of Wilkes-Barre in this capacity. I’m at a loss for words.”

1 of 3 — 01122026_Chief002.jpg Retiring Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay hugs his replacement, Michael Boyle. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 01122026_Chief003.jpg Michael Boyle (second from right) is sworn in as the Wilkes-Barre police chief on Monday at Wilkes-Barre City Hall by Mayor George Brown. Holding the Bible is Boyle's wife Gina and looking on are his daughters Ava, 18, and Casey, 6. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 01122026_Chief007.jpg Michael Boyle signs paperwork for his new position as Wilkes-Barre police chief as former chief Joseph Coffay looks on. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Boyle takes over for Joseph Coffay, who retired from the Wilkes-Barre department on Monday to become chief of the new West Side Regional Police Department. At the ceremony, Coffay passed his chief’s badge on to Boyle. It was the same badge one of Coffay’s predecessors, Gerard Dessoye, passed to him.

“As I step away from this office, I do so with pride in what we built and optimism for what lies ahead,” Coffay said. “Chief Boyle, I offer you my full support as you take the helm of this department. The city and community are ready to follow your lead.”

Boyle took the oath of office on a Bible held by his wife, Gina Boyle, surrounded by his daughters, Casey and Ava.

Presiding over the ceremony in the City Council Chambers, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said Boyle has served the city’s police department for 23 years.

Boyle has worked as a field training officer, a member of the department’s SWAT, anti-crime and fugitive apprehension teams, and most recently, as captain of the patrol unit.

“Your reputation is demonstrated by the amount of people in this room today,” Brown said. “Honestly, I’ve never seen this many people in this room.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Capt. Michael Boyle talks to his youngest daughter Casey, 6, before being sworn in as Wilkes-Barre's new police chief.

Boyle called everyone in the room, from city officials and relatives to fellow officers, part of his “extended family.”

“A couple people asked me if I was nervous. I am a little nervous,” he said after taking the oath. “However, I’m supremely confident with my brothers and sisters in the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. If we work together towards a common solution, nothing can stop us.”

Boyle said once he gets his feet under him in his new position, he will “prioritize” community policing as chief and establish specialty units to work on morale within the department.

“Community policing is a huge priority in the City of Wilkes-Barre,” he said. “We’re a service-based police department, we’re here to help and we’ll continue to do that.”