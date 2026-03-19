Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs face internal investigation

Two Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs face an internal investigation into overtime irregularities, two sources said.

The sources spoke only if they weren't identified.

In a text Friday, county Solicitor Paul James Walker confirmed a review is underway, but declined further comment, saying that would be inappropriate.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher declined to comment.

Sheriff Mark P. McAndrew also declined to comment. McAndrew said his solicitor has advised him against commenting, citing this as a “personnel matter.”

McAndrew also declined to say if he has referred the matter to anyone for an investigation or if he has suspended the deputies.

“You’ll hear from me down the road, but at this time I can’t comment,” he said.

WVIA News is not naming the deputies because they have not been charged.