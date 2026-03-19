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Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs face internal investigation

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:08 PM EDT
The Lackawanna County Courthouse at Night in September 2025
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
The Lackawanna County Courthouse at Night in September 2025

Two Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs face an internal investigation into overtime irregularities, two sources said.

The sources spoke only if they weren't identified.

In a text Friday, county Solicitor Paul James Walker confirmed a review is underway, but declined further comment, saying that would be inappropriate.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher declined to comment.

Sheriff Mark P. McAndrew also declined to comment. McAndrew said his solicitor has advised him against commenting, citing this as a “personnel matter.”

McAndrew also declined to say if he has referred the matter to anyone for an investigation or if he has suspended the deputies.

“You’ll hear from me down the road, but at this time I can’t comment,” he said.

WVIA News is not naming the deputies because they have not been charged.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersBrian GallagherSheriff Mark McAndrewPaul James Walker
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News