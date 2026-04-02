EVENTFUL: Hop into Easter weekend with egg hunts for all ages throughout the region

Candy, baskets and wine are prizes hidden across Northeast Pennsylvania for those of all ages on the hunt. Easter festivities are happening around the region for children, adults and families.

Newfoundland Easter Egg Hunt

Carlton Drake Memorial Park, Newfoundland

Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

Search for the eggs containing colored paper to win a special prize at the Newfoundland Library Easter Egg Hunt.

This hunt will be held at Carlton Drake Memorial Park in Wayne County starting at 10 a.m. The event is free for the community, and guests should bring their own baskets. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Bunny Brunch and Easter Egg Hunt

The Beaumont Inn, Dallas

Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m.

The Beaumont Inn in Dallas is hosting a festive brunch for families with an Easter egg hunt this Saturday. Celebrate the holiday by meeting the Easter Bunny and getting a picture.

The Bunny Brunch and Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11 am. Call (570) 675-7100 to reserve a seat. Reservations are required.

Adult Easter Cork Hunt

Mountain View Vineyard, Stroudsburg

Saturday, April 4, at noon and 2 p.m.

The Adult Easter Cork Hunt in Stroudsburg puts a spin on an Easter egg hunt. The event is for people over the age of 21.

Participants will hunt through the Mountain View Vineyard for prizes that are valued between $3 and $40. After the hunt, guests are invited to relax on the patio for drinks.

The cork hunt is on Saturday, April 4, with hunting times at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available online .

Easter Egg Hunt

Irem Pavilion, Dallas

Saturday, April 4, 12:30 p.m.

Children 12 and under are invited to the Easter egg hunt at the Irem Pavilion in Dallas. This annual event is Saturday, April 4, at 12:30 pm.

Families are allowed to arrive at noon to register before the hunt begins. Reservations are encouraged. Call (570) 675-4465 ext. 227 to register in advance.

Easter Egg Hunt

Madisonville Independent Fire Department Station 56, Madison Twp.

Saturday, April 4 at noon

This egg hunt is Saturday, April 4, at noon at the Madisonville Independent Fire Station 56 in Madison Twp.

There will be games for children as part of the hunt. Children in fifth grade and younger are invited to participate.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Three Dogs Vino Winery, Bloomsburg

Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m.

Enjoy live music, wine and food during the fifth Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Three Dogs Vino Winery in Columbia County.

The adult-only Easter egg hunt is for participants who are 21 and older. The festivities begin at 1 pm. A $5 donation is required to participate.

Jenkins Township Easter Egg Hunt

Spadi Park, Jenkins Township

Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m.

The Easter Bunny is coming to Spadi Park for the Jenkins Township Easter Egg Hunt.

Baskets will be provided to every child, and there will be designated areas for the hunt, including a toddler-friendly space.

Kids can visit the Easter Bunny in Luzerne County on Saturday, April 4, starting at 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Hanover Township

Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m.

Hot dogs, candy and hot chocolate will be offered during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Children ages 11 and under can search for eggs, treats and surprises at the church. Basket prizes are available.

The hunt is Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m. in Hanover Township.

Easter Eggstravaganza Buffet & Egg Hunt

Kalahari Resorts, Pocono Manor

Sunday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The Kalahari Ballroom will be prepared for Easter festivities and a buffet Sunday, April 5, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Guests can participate in an Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities and live entertainment for the family.

The brunch at Kalahari Resorts will feature a full bar with beer, wine and craft cocktails. Complimentary soft drinks are included.

Easter Egg Hunt on the Snow

Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton

Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

Search the slopes for eggs on Easter Sunday.

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under, organized by age group.

After the hunt, the Slopeside Pub and Grill is offering a special where kids eat free with the purchase of an entrée.

The hunt is at the Summit Courtyard by the Summit Lodge starting at 11 a.m. Guests should arrive 15 minutes early. Registration is open online.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, Scranton

Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den will have a scavenger hunt throughout the exhibits on Easter Sunday.

Children visiting the aquarium can look for hidden eggs. Guests will have a sheet to complete during their stay to mark what they found. When guests turn in their sheets to the gift shop, they will receive a treat.

The Easter Eggstavaganza in the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton begins April 5 at 11 a.m. The scavenger hunt is included with regular aquarium admission.

Easter Egg Hunt

Sorrenti Family Estate, Saylorsburg

Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Guests can participate in the Easter egg hunt at Sorrenti Family Estate in Monroe County.

Participants will search around the estate to gather eight eggs. Each egg contains a prize valued up to $100. After finding the eggs, guests can redeem their prizes and have a speciality drink.

This week's hunt is sold out, but there will be another one Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $40 for pre-sale and $43 at the door.