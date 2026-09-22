Meuser declines to participate in WVIA 9th District House debate; 8th District debate set for Oct. 29

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser has declined to participate in a proposed WVIA-TV debate with Rachel Wallace, his challenger for the 9th District congressional seat. Wallace had accepted.

The televised debate was set for late October.

That news also comes as panelists have been chosen for an Oct. 29 debate between the candidates for the neighboring 8th District. Sign-up information for the public also has been released.

Meuser, R-Luzerne County, is seeking his fifth term. Wallace, a Democrat from Schuylkill County, is a former congressional staffer who worked in the U.S. Senate, at the State Department and the White House.

Panelists set for 8th District debate

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, the Republican nominee, and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, the Democratic nominee, are vying for the 8th District seat.

A 55-minute debate between the two candidates will take place Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in WVIA-TV's Sordoni high-definition studio in Jenkins Twp.

The debate panelists will be WVIA News reporter Borys Krawczeniuk, Donnie Collins of the Times-Tribune and PCN TV's Francine Schertzer.

Veteran broadcaster Tracey Matisak will serve as producer and moderator.

The debate will be broadcast live on WVIA-TV, WVIA Radio and live-streamed on WVIA.org, and the station’s YouTube channel. WVIA will also make the debate available to other local media outlets for broadcast.