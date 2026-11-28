Before signing copies of his latest book surrounded by props from NBC’s “The Office” last week, Brian Baumgartner paid a visit to the University of Scranton.

The students who attended a Q&A with the author and actor only got to know his famous character, Kevin Malone, through re-runs and streaming.

“If you had told me that we would still be talking about chili 20 years later…I would have thought you were crazy,” Baumgartner said, referring to an infamous “cold open” from the show. “But it’s awesome.”

Baumgartner answered questions on his latest book, “The Dunder-Mifflin Employee Manual: How to Succeed in Work — and Life — According to the Office,” co-authored with Ben Silverman and Warren Lieberstein.

It’s written from the perspective of Toby Flenderson, Dunder-Mifflin’s long-suffering human resources representative.

Baumgartner said the idea for an employee manual came from real-life experiences on set. He said NBC Universal’s corporate offices would often use clips from “The Office” during yearly employee training.

“This is what they were doing across the NBC Universal landscape, and they came in and to make it entertaining, they showed clips from ‘The Office,’” he said. “So as we were being trained on what to do and what not to do in the workplace, we were watching ourselves doing the very things that they were telling us not to do.”

To prepare for writing the book, Baumgartner said he rewatched the show with his kids for the first time — although he notes they skipped certain episodes like “Sexual Harassment.”

“I was watching them see it for the first time, and obviously they know Uncle Oscar (Nunez) and Aunt Angela (Kinsey) and the rest of the gang,” he said. “But to see them in the show and to sort of begin to understand what other people love about the show, that was fun for me.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A copy of "The Dunder Mifflin Employee Manual."

“The Office” ties to Scranton still strong

Baumgartner was in Scranton for a book signing at the Everhart Museum’s Office Exhibition last Friday night. The book released on Nov. 17, and after a few appearances in New York City, Scranton was Baumgartner’s next stop.

Baumgartner is no stranger to the real-life Electric City. Everhart Museum CEO Tim Holmes called Baumgartner one of “Scranton’s favorite sons” before this latest visit. Holmes also said Baumgartner’s team reached out first to set up the visit and signing at the museum.

At the student Q&A earlier in the day, Baumgartner asked the crowd how many of them took an extra look at the University of Scranton because of “The Office.” About half of the audience raised their hands.

When asked about days of “The Office” he would want to relive, Baumgartner’s first pick was The Office Convention in 2007, hosted by the University of Scranton and organized by Holmes.

“It’s a very special place,” Baumgartner said. “Anytime I have some new project that I’m working on I always make it a point to come back to Scranton and visit you guys.”

Michael Rittenbeck, the university’s director of student engagement, interviewed Baumgartner for the students. He hoped they felt validated in their choice to come to Scranton after hearing Baumgartner speak.

“Even though we’re kind of a small place in the mountains, Scranton is a special place. We have this connection with ‘The Office,' it’s a special place for Brian (Baumgartner),” Rittenbeck said. “This is a special place that has made its mark on the world outside of here and you know, it can continue to do that for them too.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Brian Baumgartner talks with the University of Scranton Social Media Team.

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That's all for this special edition of Bookmarks! As previously promised, we'll get back to our typical recommendation format on Dec. 12.

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