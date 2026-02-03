100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Jessup ferret draws hundreds to inaugural Groundhog Day event

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Jessup ferret draws hundreds to inaugural Groundhog Day event in Lackawanna County

On the frigid first morning of February, Jessup’s forecasting ferret drew a crowd of hundreds for a morning of tomfoolery, marking a new tradition in the Lackawanna County borough.

But Jessup Giuseppe and Punxsutawney Phil ended up at odds about the forecast.

UPDATED: Tenor purchases CHS NEPA hospitals for $33M plus $15M promissory note

Tenor Health Foundation has officially acquired Wilkes-Barre General and Scranton’s Moses Taylor and Regional hospitals from Community Health Systems, or Commonwealth Health, effective Feb. 1.

They made the deal for $33 million cash plus a $15 million promissory note from the buyer. As WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane reports, the sale comes after more than a year of searching for a buyer.

Next chapter: Williamsport's Otto Bookstore to expand for the first time in more than 180 years

Over its more than 180 years in business, the Otto Bookstore has moved around Williamsport, but it’s never expanded.

That’s about to change as the historic bookstore’s owners announced they are preparing to double the store’s space by expanding into a former bridal shop right next door.

Tags
UP TO DATE Jessup GiuseppeJessupLackawanna CountyLycoming CountyThe Otto BookstoreWilliamsportTenor Health FoundationWilkes-BarreScrantonCommonwealth Health
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News