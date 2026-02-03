Jessup ferret draws hundreds to inaugural Groundhog Day event in Lackawanna County

On the frigid first morning of February, Jessup’s forecasting ferret drew a crowd of hundreds for a morning of tomfoolery, marking a new tradition in the Lackawanna County borough.

But Jessup Giuseppe and Punxsutawney Phil ended up at odds about the forecast.

UPDATED: Tenor purchases CHS NEPA hospitals for $33M plus $15M promissory note

Tenor Health Foundation has officially acquired Wilkes-Barre General and Scranton’s Moses Taylor and Regional hospitals from Community Health Systems, or Commonwealth Health, effective Feb. 1.

They made the deal for $33 million cash plus a $15 million promissory note from the buyer. As WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane reports, the sale comes after more than a year of searching for a buyer.

Next chapter: Williamsport's Otto Bookstore to expand for the first time in more than 180 years

Over its more than 180 years in business, the Otto Bookstore has moved around Williamsport, but it’s never expanded.

That’s about to change as the historic bookstore’s owners announced they are preparing to double the store’s space by expanding into a former bridal shop right next door.

