Episodes
All
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All
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PBS Books
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PBS Books Season 2025
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PBS Books Programming 2024
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Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
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Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
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PBS Books Season 2021
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PBS Books Season 2018
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PBS Books Season 2017
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PBS Books Season 2016
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PBS Books Season 2015
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PBS Books Season 2014
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes prolific author Jodi Picoult to discuss her newest novel
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress for book inspired adventure to Puerto Rico!
Uncovered is presented by PBS Books in partnership with the Association of University Presses
Uncovered invites you to explore the remarkable books, distinguished authors & compelling ideas.
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes author Andy Weir to discuss his best-seller Project Hail Mary
Climb aboard as PBS Books and the Library of Congress visit Vermont on our next stop in American Sto
This month, PBS Books Readers Club celebrates America 250 with a special episode
Fasten your seatbelts as PBS Books and the Library of Congress visit Texas on our next stop !
Roll into Utah with PBS Books and the Library of Congress on our next stop on Reading Road Trip
Our hosts of the PBS Books Readers Club, share their perfect picks to binge beachside this summer
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!