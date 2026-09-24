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Discover the stories. Uncover the ideas. Connect through books. Presented by PBS Books and the Association of University Presses, UNCOVERED explores timely themes through engaging conversations with authors and their books—bringing trusted knowledge, fresh perspectives, and great reads to audiences everywhere.

Watch 2:10
PBS Books
Welcome to UNCOVERED
Uncovered invites you to explore the remarkable books, distinguished authors & compelling ideas.
Episode: S2026 E26 | 2:10
Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 46:12
PBS Books
Readers Club Episode 309 Hollow Bones | Jodi Picoult
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes prolific author Jodi Picoult to discuss her newest novel
Episode: S2026 E28 | 46:12
Watch 37:22
PBS Books
Reading Roadtrip Episode 118 Puerto Rico
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress for book inspired adventure to Puerto Rico!
Episode: S2026 E27 | 37:22
Watch 32:31
PBS Books
How a Bodega Becomes a Home: Amaris Castillo on Culture, Identity & Community | Uncovered
Uncovered is presented by PBS Books in partnership with the Association of University Presses
Episode: S2026 E25 | 32:31
Watch 2:10
PBS Books
Welcome to UNCOVERED
Uncovered invites you to explore the remarkable books, distinguished authors & compelling ideas.
Episode: S2026 E26 | 2:10
Watch 40:24
PBS Books
Readers Club Episode 308
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes author Andy Weir to discuss his best-seller Project Hail Mary
Episode: S2026 E24 | 40:24
Watch 38:56
PBS Books
Reading Roadtrip Episode 118 - Vermont
Climb aboard as PBS Books and the Library of Congress visit Vermont on our next stop in American Sto
Episode: S2026 E23 | 38:56
Watch 15:49
PBS Books
Readers Club Episode 307: Booking It Across America
This month, PBS Books Readers Club celebrates America 250 with a special episode
Episode: S2026 E22 | 15:49
Watch 39:26
PBS Books
Reading Roadtrip American Stories: Texas Episode 116
Fasten your seatbelts as PBS Books and the Library of Congress visit Texas on our next stop !
Episode: S2026 E21 | 39:26
Watch 38:01
PBS Books
Reading Roadtrip Episode 115 - UTAH
Roll into Utah with PBS Books and the Library of Congress on our next stop on Reading Road Trip
Episode: S2026 E20 | 38:01
Watch 18:45
PBS Books
READERS CLUB Episode 306 : Our Favorite Books for Summer
Our hosts of the PBS Books Readers Club, share their perfect picks to binge beachside this summer
Episode: S2026 E19 | 18:45
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Karaoke Night Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Clip: 11:05
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sakto Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Clip: 18:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58