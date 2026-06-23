The Straw Collection/The Robodunker (ASL)

Extras
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
See Fuzzytown decorated for the spooky season in this Halloween update of Carl's Collections!
Latest Episodes
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Lotta is upset when Skyler calls her “headphone girl.”/There’s a new kid in school.
Carl doesn’t know what to do when Nico falls./Carl learns a new word - shindig.
Sheldon can’t wait for Carl to play his favorite beach game./Lotta lost her blanket.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.