Mesquite-Grilled Tacos Rasurados

Test cook Bryan Roof hits the road to Lockhart, Texas, where he explores its barbecuing traditions, and then cooks up some Barbecued Chuck Roast for host Bridget Lancaster. Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of ranch dressing. And test cook Kelly Song prepares a delightful Tomatillo and Bibb Lettuce Salad with Tomatillo Ranch for host Julia Collin Davison.