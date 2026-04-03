100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cook's Country

Spring Dinner and Dessert

Season 18 Episode 1823 | 27m 55s

Test cook Morgan Bolling makes Grilled Brined Pork Chops with Garlic-Herb Oil for host Julia Collin Davison. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews ceramic skillets. And test cook Ashley Moore whips up some seasonal Rhubarb Shortcakes with Buttermilk Whipped Cream for host Bridget Lancaster.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 09/19/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
New Mexican Bounty
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
A Love Letter to the South
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Puerto Rican Classics
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Episode: S16 E1607 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
The Best Diner Food
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Mediterranean Meze
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Episode: S16 E1612 | 25:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 18
  • Cook's Country Season 17
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Cajun Cooking
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Episode: S18 E1818 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Italian-American Feast
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Portuguese Baking
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Chocolate Baked Delights
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Jewish Donuts and Potatoes
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
Cook's Country
New England Sandwiches
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Elevated Friendsgiving Mains
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:55