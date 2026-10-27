Body Snatchers! Four of Nature’s Freakiest Parasites

Extras
Explore four mind-blowing animal transformations.
Meet four animals that have mastered the art of chemical defense and offense.
Not every ant is an ant. Meet nature's sneakiest imposters.
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Latest Episodes
All
Explore four mind-blowing animal transformations.
Meet four animals that have mastered the art of chemical defense and offense.
Not every ant is an ant. Meet nature's sneakiest imposters.
They walk, they fight, they leap for love. Meet the mudskipper — the fish that ditched the water.
Banana slug mating is slow—but far from boring: slime, biting, and wild slug sex explained.
They curl into a ball, carry their babies in a pouch, and aren’t even insects. Meet the roly poly.
They’re colorful, invasive and spreading fast. Meet the spotted lanternfly.
From ocean depths to forests, some animals glow — and it’s key to their survival.
Eggs helped animals conquer land—but most mammals stopped laying them. Why is that?
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.