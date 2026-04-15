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Deep Look

Spotted Lanternflies are The Ultimate Party Crashers

Season 12 Episode 22 | 4m 48s

Spotted lanternflies are invasive insects wreaking havoc on orchards and vineyards across the US, and we've been unknowingly helping them spread. Find out how they got here, why they're so hard to stop, and whether scientists can find a way to shut the party down.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 16:18
Deep Look
Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 18:20
Deep Look
These 5 Creatures Make a Living Off of Death: A Halloween Compilation
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Episode: S12 E13 | 18:20
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
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From ocean depths to forests, some animals glow — and it’s key to their survival.
Episode: S12 E21 | 7:26
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Eggs helped animals conquer land—but most mammals stopped laying them. Why is that?
Episode: S12 E20 | 9:51
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I Simulated Insect Vision and It Got WEIRD
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.
Episode: S12 E19 | 10:17
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Whether it’s seaweed cloaks or see-through wings, these animals know how to hide. Meet four masters
Episode: S12 E15 | 15:28
Watch 16:18
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Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 4:46
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This Stick Insect Has a Peppermint-Scented Secret Weapon
Peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predator
Episode: S12 E16 | 4:46
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 18:20
Deep Look
These 5 Creatures Make a Living Off of Death: A Halloween Compilation
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Episode: S12 E13 | 18:20
Watch 4:30
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Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Episode: S12 E11 | 4:30
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Episode: S12 E10 | 3:28