Spotted Lanternflies are The Ultimate Party Crashers

Extras
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
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Deep Look Season 12
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Deep Look Season 8
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Deep Look Season 7
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Deep Look Season 6
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Deep Look Season 5
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Deep Look Season 4
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Deep Look Season 1
From ocean depths to forests, some animals glow — and it’s key to their survival.
Eggs helped animals conquer land—but most mammals stopped laying them. Why is that?
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.
Whether it’s seaweed cloaks or see-through wings, these animals know how to hide. Meet four masters
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predator
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Tiger beetles sprint so quickly they momentarily outrun their own vision!