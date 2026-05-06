100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

Release The Brood! Roly Poly Birthing Is Intense

Season 12 Episode 23 | 3m 52s

Roly polies aren’t insects — they’re crustaceans, and they have more in common with kangaroos than you might think. These land-dwelling isopods carry their eggs in a fluid-filled pouch on their underside, giving their young a tiny ocean to develop in until they’re ready to face the world.

Aired: 05/11/26
Extras
Watch 16:18
Deep Look
Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 18:20
Deep Look
These 5 Creatures Make a Living Off of Death: A Halloween Compilation
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Episode: S12 E13 | 18:20
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 12
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 4:48
Deep Look
Spotted Lanternflies are The Ultimate Party Crashers
They’re colorful, invasive and spreading fast. Meet the spotted lanternfly — and why it’s so hard to
Episode: S12 E22 | 4:48
Watch 7:26
Deep Look
Why Do Animals Glow? The Science of Bioluminescence
From ocean depths to forests, some animals glow — and it’s key to their survival.
Episode: S12 E21 | 7:26
Watch 9:51
Deep Look
Here’s Why Humans Can’t Lay Eggs
Eggs helped animals conquer land—but most mammals stopped laying them. Why is that?
Episode: S12 E20 | 9:51
Watch 10:17
Deep Look
I Simulated Insect Vision and It Got WEIRD
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.
Episode: S12 E19 | 10:17
Watch 15:28
Deep Look
Hide! 4 Tiny Animals That Go Undercover In Style
Whether it’s seaweed cloaks or see-through wings, these animals know how to hide. Meet four masters
Episode: S12 E15 | 15:28
Watch 16:18
Deep Look
Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 4:46
Deep Look
This Stick Insect Has a Peppermint-Scented Secret Weapon
Peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predator
Episode: S12 E16 | 4:46
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 18:20
Deep Look
These 5 Creatures Make a Living Off of Death: A Halloween Compilation
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Episode: S12 E13 | 18:20
Watch 4:30
Deep Look
Pick Your Player: Dragonfly vs Damselfly
Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Episode: S12 E11 | 4:30