100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

Extreme Makeovers Aren’t Just a Human Thing

Season 13 Episode 5 | 16m 59s

For these four animals, extreme makeovers are just part of life. A house fly larva transforms before becoming an adult fly, while a hungry caterpillar fuels its glow-up into a butterfly. The axolotl refuses to fully grow up, and the planarian worm can regenerate an entirely new body — even a head.

Aired: 09/28/26
Extras
Watch 14:46
Deep Look
These Animals May Sting You, Spray You With Stinky Fluid or Explode In Your Face
Meet four animals that have mastered the art of chemical defense and offense.
Episode: S13 E4 | 14:46
Watch 4:48
Deep Look
Copycats! This Ant Is Surrounded By Imposters
Not every ant is an ant. Meet nature's sneakiest imposters.
Episode: S13 E3 | 4:48
Watch 16:18
Deep Look
Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 18:20
Deep Look
These 5 Creatures Make a Living Off of Death: A Halloween Compilation
Death might seem like the end, but for these five creatures, it’s just part of the job.
Episode: S12 E13 | 18:20
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 13
  • Deep Look Season 12
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 14:46
Deep Look
These Animals May Sting You, Spray You With Stinky Fluid or Explode In Your Face
Meet four animals that have mastered the art of chemical defense and offense.
Episode: S13 E4 | 14:46
Watch 4:48
Deep Look
Copycats! This Ant Is Surrounded By Imposters
Not every ant is an ant. Meet nature's sneakiest imposters.
Episode: S13 E3 | 4:48
Watch 5:13
Deep Look
This Fish Walks on Land and Leaps for Love
They walk, they fight, they leap for love. Meet the mudskipper — the fish that ditched the water.
Episode: S13 E2 | 5:13
Watch 4:05
Deep Look
Banana Slug Mating is Slimy (and Dangerous)
Banana slug mating is slow—but far from boring: slime, biting, and wild slug sex explained.
Episode: S13 E1 | 4:05
Watch 3:52
Deep Look
Release The Brood! Roly Poly Birthing Is Intense
They curl into a ball, carry their babies in a pouch, and aren’t even insects. Meet the roly poly.
Episode: S12 E23 | 3:52
Watch 4:48
Deep Look
Spotted Lanternflies are The Ultimate Party Crashers
They’re colorful, invasive and spreading fast. Meet the spotted lanternfly.
Episode: S12 E22 | 4:48
Watch 7:26
Deep Look
Why Do Animals Glow? The Science of Bioluminescence
From ocean depths to forests, some animals glow — and it’s key to their survival.
Episode: S12 E21 | 7:26
Watch 9:51
Deep Look
Here’s Why Humans Can’t Lay Eggs
Eggs helped animals conquer land—but most mammals stopped laying them. Why is that?
Episode: S12 E20 | 9:51
Watch 10:17
Deep Look
I Simulated Insect Vision and It Got WEIRD
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.
Episode: S12 E19 | 10:17
Watch 15:28
Deep Look
Hide! 4 Tiny Animals That Go Undercover In Style
Whether it’s seaweed cloaks or see-through wings, these animals know how to hide. Meet four masters
Episode: S12 E15 | 15:28