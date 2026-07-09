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Scientist-comedian Sophie Shrand drives an electric car from Los Angeles to Boston and back on a coast-to-coast, roundtrip journey across the USA. Across 7,000 miles and 25 states, Sophie scopes out spectacular sights, explores the science of sustainable travel, and meets people across the working to build a brighter tomorrow.

Nature
Sophie's Great American ELECTRIC Road Trip
Can an electric vehicle road trip across the USA? @sciencewithsophie and crew put it to the test!
Special:
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 44
  • Nature Season 43
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Watch 53:59
Nature
Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Episode: S44 E13 | 53:59
Watch 53:33
Nature
Graduation Day | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Episode: S44 E12 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Baby Steps | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Episode: S44 E11 | 53:33
Watch 54:33
Nature
The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Episode: S44 E10 | 54:33
Watch 52:22
Nature
Jungles | Parenthood
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Episode: S44 E9 | 52:22
Watch 51:50
Nature
Oceans | Parenthood
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Episode: S44 E8 | 51:50
Watch 52:14
Nature
Freshwater | Parenthood
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Episode: S44 E7 | 52:14
Watch 51:54
Nature
Grasslands | Parenthood
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Episode: S44 E6 | 51:54
Watch 53:24
Nature
Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Fake Mustache Collection/The Lint Dinosaur Collection (ASL)
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Episode: S1 E6 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Autograph Collection/The Rope Collection (ASL)
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Episode: S1 E1 | 23:09
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32