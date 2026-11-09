News Wrap: Supreme Court allows border wall in Big Bend

Extras
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Trump will govern after the blue wave
Nvidia's Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese spy
How the Nvidia revelations could ripple through the AI industry and global economy
What China stands to gain from Nvidia's CEO's alleged affair with spy
What Trump picking Stephen Miller for chief of staff signals about his agenda
News Wrap: Judge blocks construction of Trump’s triumphal arch for now
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