On her last stop in Coahuila, Pati is thrilled by the rodeo. After a mishap with her car, she arrives in the city of Piedras Negras, where she meets ranchers Carina De León and Patricia Finan, samples their family’s cheese, and delves into the story behind the famous local dish: nachos. Then, a walk to the Friendship Bridge over the Rio Grande touches Pati’s heart as her journey comes to an end.