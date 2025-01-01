Episode 7 Preview

Extras
Sam Claflin and Ana Girardot on Mercédès and Edmond's journey as star-crossed lovers.
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
Despicable, dishonorable, and downright dastardly are just a few descriptors for Baron Danglars.
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
Sam Claflin and more share their thoughts on Edmond's hunger for revenge and who he's become.
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
Hear from the cast and crew about the scenic locations seen on-screen.
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Sam Claflin and more describe Edmond's unique rags-to-riches story fueled by revenge.
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
Latest Episodes
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.
As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure.
After a triumphant return from sea, Edmond Dantès is betrayed and falsely imprisoned.