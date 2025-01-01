100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Count of Monte Cristo

Episode 8 Preview

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 30s

With one enemy out of the way, Edmond works to ensure that the remaining two pay for their crimes against him. A possible future with Mercedes awaits, but after years of deceit, is he still the same man?

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:54
The Count of Monte Cristo
Mercédès and Edmond
Sam Claflin and Ana Girardot on Mercédès and Edmond's journey as star-crossed lovers.
Clip: S2026 | 2:54
Watch 1:35
The Count of Monte Cristo
Dastardly Danglars
Despicable, dishonorable, and downright dastardly are just a few descriptors for Baron Danglars.
Clip: S2026 | 1:35
Watch 52:31
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 7: The Duel
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 52:31
Watch 0:30
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 7 Preview
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
Preview: S2026 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:16
The Count of Monte Cristo
Driven by Revenge
Sam Claflin and more share their thoughts on Edmond's hunger for revenge and who he's become.
Clip: S2026 | 2:16
Watch 0:30
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 6 Preview
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
The Count of Monte Cristo
Filming The Count of Monte Cristo
Hear from the cast and crew about the scenic locations seen on-screen.
Clip: S2026 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 5 Preview
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Preview: S2026 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 4 Preview
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
The Count of Monte Cristo
Becoming the Count
Sam Claflin and more describe Edmond's unique rags-to-riches story fueled by revenge.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:58
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:45
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 8: The Last Two
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
Episode: S2026 E8 | 52:45
Watch 52:31
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 7: The Duel
As Edmond’s revenge unfolds, Albert challenges him to a duel amid high stakes.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 52:31
Watch 53:05
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 6: Providence
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 53:05
Watch 50:16
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 5: The Ball
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 50:16
Watch 50:46
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 4: The Red Room
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 50:46
Watch 53:05
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 3: The Treasure
After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 2: The Castle
As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 53:04
Watch 49:22
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 1: The Letter
After a triumphant return from sea, Edmond Dantès is betrayed and falsely imprisoned.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 49:22