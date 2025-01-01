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WVIA Special Presentations

Habitat Loss - Rosaleigh Bates and Cameron Snyder

1m 35s

This project exploring the effects of habitat loss on wildlife and ecosystems, and the importance of conservation.

Extras
Watch 1:34
WVIA Special Presentations
Drug PSA - Aiden Gowen, Gavin Rickert, Matthew Skonieczny, Lucca Walters
This public service announcement raises awareness about the dangers of addiction.
Clip: 1:34
Watch 2:05
WVIA Special Presentations
Global Warming Podcast - Cameron Alberswerth
This podcast exploring the causes, impacts, and possible solutions to global warming,
Clip: 2:05
Watch 0:32
WVIA Special Presentations
Ocean Pollution - Arielle Derflinger
This project is about ocean pollution and its effects on the environment.
Clip: 0:32
Watch 2:01
WVIA Special Presentations
Pantry to Purpose - Crystal Handiboe
Pantry to Purpose - Crystal Handiboe
Clip: 2:01
Watch 1:46
WVIA Special Presentations
Sunbury YMCA
Sunbury YMCA
Clip: 1:46
Watch 0:30
WVIA Special Presentations
Amerigo in NEPA: A Community Town Hall - Preview
Watch Thursday, June 25th at 8:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 52:48
WVIA Special Presentations
Forged in Northeast Pennsylvania: 250 Years of American Innovation
For more than 250 years, Northeastern Pennsylvania has helped power the nation.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 52:48
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Mr. Rogers: It's You I Like - Preview
Watch Tuesday, December 2nd at 8pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
Broadway's Leading Ladies - Preview
Watch Friday, December 5th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:20
WVIA Special Presentations
I Want My '80s Tour Live - Preview
Watch Thursday, December 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2026
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2025
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2025
  • WVIA Original Documentary Films Season 2025
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2024
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
  • We Stand Against Hate Season 2023
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2023
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2022
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2021
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2020
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
  • Conversations for the Common Good Season 2018
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
  • WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
Watch 55:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Wyoming County Voices: Prevention Starts in Our Schools
How schools and communities work together to build awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:29
Watch 52:48
WVIA Special Presentations
Forged in Northeast Pennsylvania: 250 Years of American Innovation
For more than 250 years, Northeastern Pennsylvania has helped power the nation.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 52:48
Watch 54:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rick Scott: Capitalism and Capital Markets
Part of the Bucknell University Open Discourse Coalition's Capitalism & Capital Markets Series.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:59
Watch 54:40
WVIA Special Presentations
Wyoming County Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together
Find out how Wyoming County is addressing the opioid crisis.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 54:40
Watch 55:50
WVIA Special Presentations
Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:50
Watch 55:31
WVIA Special Presentations
Burying the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:31
Watch 58:59
WVIA Special Presentations
2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Episode: S2025 E4 | 58:59
Watch 55:09
WVIA Special Presentations
Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:59
WVIA Special Presentations
Senator Rand Paul: Culture & The Constitution
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 55:59
Watch 29:29
WVIA Special Presentations
Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition 2025
WVIA is proud to host the 2025 NEPA regional competition
Episode: S2025 E1 | 29:29