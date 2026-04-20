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WVIA Special Presentations

Forged in Northeast Pennsylvania: 250 Years of American Innovation

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 52m 48s

Hear compelling stories tracing our region’s economic evolution — from the first commercial coal mine near Pittston in 1775 to today’s diversified economy.

Aired: 04/19/26
Extras
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WVIA Special Presentations
Mr. Rogers: It's You I Like - Preview
Watch Tuesday, December 2nd at 8pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
Broadway's Leading Ladies - Preview
Watch Friday, December 5th at 9pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
I Want My '80s Tour Live - Preview
Watch Thursday, December 4th at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
Air Supply: 50th Anniversary Concert - Preview
Premieres Thursday, December 4th at 8pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Concert - Preview
Premieres Wednesday, December 3rd at 8pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
We Heart Public Television! - Preview
Premieres Monday, December 1st at 8pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect - Preview
Premieres Tuesday, December 2nd at 9:30pm on WVIA TV
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WVIA Special Presentations
Wyoming County Voices - Battling the Opioid Crisis Together - Preview
Premieres Monday, November 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Clip: S2025 E7 | 0:30
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WVIA Special Presentations
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