Decision 2026: 8th Congressional District Debate

Extras
Get a quick look at the best shows coming to WVIA TV this October!
Thursdays 9pm, Oct 1st - Oct 15th (Eps 1-3), Thursdays 9pm, Oct 29th - Nov 5th (Eps 4-5)
Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League (Berwyn, PA) and East County Little League (Oakley, CA).
Listen to Morning Edition Weekdays from 5am to 10pm on WVIA Radio
WVIA celebrates a year of local stories, trusted voices and content that strengthens our communities
Watch Live Saturday, August 29TH 10:30am on WVIA TV
This public service announcement raises awareness about the dangers of addiction.
This project exploring the effects of habitat loss on wildlife and ecosystems
This project is about ocean pollution and its effects on the environment.
This podcast exploring the causes, impacts, and possible solutions to global warming,
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Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League (Berwyn, PA) and East County Little League (Oakley, CA).
How schools and communities work together to build awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse
For more than 250 years, Northeastern Pennsylvania has helped power the nation.
Part of the Bucknell University Open Discourse Coalition's Capitalism & Capital Markets Series.
Find out how Wyoming County is addressing the opioid crisis.
Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence
BURYING THE HATCHET: THE TOM QUICK STORY tells the fascinating story of how Lenni Lenape tribes had
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA)
Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
The U.S. Senator speaks on pressing issues facing our country with global implications.