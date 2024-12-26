100 WVIA Way
A LOOK BACK: Stories of impact

By Faith Golay | WVIA News
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

We report to you with impact.

The WVIA News Team heads out every day to engage and inform readers, viewers and listeners about the communities where we live. It is our mission to deliver accurate and unbiased reporting, build trust and continue to provide stories of impact to serve the region.

Beginning today, follow along as we publish WVIA's 2024 Year in Review, a week-long series recounting the top stories, favorite photos and most viewed videos of the past year in Education, Government and Politics, Environment, Entertainment, Public Safety, Transportation, Healthcare, Rural Issues and Community Engagement.

We report to you, so read on in case you missed some of our most impactful work to date with more to come in 2025.  
Local
Faith Golay | WVIA News
Faith Golay comes to WVIA from the Times-Tribune, bringing more than 29 years of experience to the news editor position.

You can email Faith at faithgolay@wvia.org
See stories by Faith Golay | WVIA News
