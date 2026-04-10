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House Speaker Johnson visits Moosic home to raise money for Bresnahan re-election

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published April 10, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
House Speaker Mike Johnson visited the Moosic home of an area businessman Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026 to raise money for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s re-election.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
House Speaker Mike Johnson visited the Moosic home of an area businessman Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026 to raise money for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s re-election.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is visiting the Moosic home of an area businessman this afternoon to raise money for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s re-election.

Johnson is at the home of William Rosado, the owner of the Rosado Group automobile dealerships and restaurants in Milford.

Bresnahan, 35, a first-term Republican congressman from Dallas Twp., Luzerne County, faces Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat, for the 8th Congressional District seat.

The race is expected to become one of the most hotly contested in the country. The seat is one of four in Pennsylvania that Democrats are targeting.

The seat’s competitive nature — Bresnahan defeated former Rep. Matt Cartwright by only 1.6 percentage points — has repeatedly attracted top House Republicans to campaign for Bresnahan.

Johnson raised money for Bresnahan on May 20, 2024, at a Dallas Twp. home.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise publicly campaigned for Bresnahan on April 8, 2024, in Kingston, and Oct. 30, 2024, in West Pittston.

The 8th district consists of all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; roughly the eastern half of Luzerne County, including Wilkes-Barre, Pittston and Hazleton; and all of Monroe County, except for Polk and Eldred townships and part of Ross Township.

Check back for updates.
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Local Rob BresnahanWilliam J. Rosado Mike JohnsonPaige CognettiMatt Cartwright
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News