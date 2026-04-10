House Speaker Johnson visits Moosic home to raise money for Bresnahan re-election

House Speaker Mike Johnson is visiting the Moosic home of an area businessman this afternoon to raise money for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s re-election.

Johnson is at the home of William Rosado, the owner of the Rosado Group automobile dealerships and restaurants in Milford.

Bresnahan, 35, a first-term Republican congressman from Dallas Twp., Luzerne County, faces Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat, for the 8th Congressional District seat.

The race is expected to become one of the most hotly contested in the country. The seat is one of four in Pennsylvania that Democrats are targeting.

The seat’s competitive nature — Bresnahan defeated former Rep. Matt Cartwright by only 1.6 percentage points — has repeatedly attracted top House Republicans to campaign for Bresnahan.

Johnson raised money for Bresnahan on May 20, 2024, at a Dallas Twp. home.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise publicly campaigned for Bresnahan on April 8, 2024, in Kingston, and Oct. 30, 2024, in West Pittston.

The 8th district consists of all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; roughly the eastern half of Luzerne County, including Wilkes-Barre, Pittston and Hazleton; and all of Monroe County, except for Polk and Eldred townships and part of Ross Township.

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