Community members, from scout troops to garden clubs, are flexing their creativity, decorating 90 Christmas trees with glowing lights and homemade ornaments ahead of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s TreeFest.

The spruced-up trees, donated by local tree farms, will be on display at the Caldwell Consistory during the six-day festival and fundraiser, before being donated to families in need.

TreeFest, which runs from Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6, will also feature musical, dance and martial arts performances, as well as special events. Funds raised benefit the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE), an artist-run residential theater company.

“It's a celebration of the arts, but with the heart of helping those that need it,” said Gerard Stropnicky, BTE co-founder and emeritus member.

Community at the heart of TreeFest

TreeFest started 38 years ago. After hearing about another arts organization holding a similar event, Laurie McCants, BTE co-founder and emeritus member, had the idea to bring TreeFest to Bloomsburg.

“We have lots of Christmas tree farms, we have lots of goodwill around here. I think we can do this,” McCants said, describing her initial thought process.

“And we also have a lot of need. There are a lot of families in our region that are struggling,” Stropnicky said, noting the need existed at the start of the festival and has only grown.

Over the years, TreeFest has become a community staple that has brought together thousands of volunteers each year to decorate trees for families who may not otherwise be able to have one. Families are referred to BTE by the Columbia County Head Start and the Salvation Army.

Trees are donated by Shale Ride Tree Farm, Heritage Acres Evergreens, Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm, Bissingers Tree Farm, Bloomsburg Christmas Barn, Klem Tree Farm, Ponduce Farms and Ecology III Tree Farm. Local scout troops and university students help drill the trees and put them into stands.

Community groups, businesses and individuals then decorate the trees for viewing before they are donated. Decorators also bring in donations for the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard and Toys for Tots.

“The whole community comes together to help,” Stropnicky said. “That’s Tree Fest. That’s the heart of TreeFest.”

1 of 2 — IMG_4648.jpg Attendees can explore two rooms of Christmas trees, as well as live entertainment and special events, at TreeFest. Facebook | TreeFest 2 of 2 — IMG_4644.jpg Community members and organizations sponsor and decorate Christmas trees, donated by local tree farms. The trees will be on display in the Caldwell Consistory for six days during TreeFest before being donated to local families in need. Facebook | TreeFest

'Everybody is an artist'

Trees are commonly decorated around a certain unique theme or with homemade ornaments. Cindy Schultz, TreeFest committee member, said this builds community within participating groups.

In addition to tree decorating, many people also participate in the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum annual gingerbread house competition. All of the entries form a Gingerbread Village at TreeFest.

“That's always really fun to see all the creativity that people bring into that,” said Emma Ginader, BTE communications director. “Last year, there was a cat tree and another with Godzilla raising downtown Tokyo.”

Facebook | TreeFest Dozens of trees, donated by local growers and sponsored by local businesses and individuals, are decorated with unique themes by local organizations.

There will also be a children's craft area, in addition to the live performances throughout the festival.

“Everybody is an artist,” Stropnicky said. “The thing that always moves me at Tree Fest is the celebration of community art, and the dissolving of a border between the professional and the folks that make things.”

The event further supports the arts as a fundraiser for BTE. It’s expected to gross around $36,000 this year. Funds go toward the ensemble’s general operating costs.

“We are a professional residential theater company in rural Pennsylvania, and that's a really kind of a unicorn existence because a lot of artists don't have nine-to-five employment, and we do,” Ginader said.

BTE, described by McCants as “very democratic” and “artist centered,” puts on at least four plays a year. It also has a Theatre in the Classroom program, as well as acting classes for children and adults.

“This ensemble is embedded in community, and frankly, that's where an idea like TreeFest comes from,” Stropnicky said.

If you go

Tuba Christmas, Danceworks by Amber and local music artists Paul Loomis and Aaron Russell are among the 15 performances across the six days. These performances are included with the admission cost, which is $7 a person and free for children under 12.

Facebook | TreeFest TreeFest will be held Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 at the Caldwell Consistory, 150 Market St., Bloomsburg.

There are also a number of special events. Some require additional tickets.

Yuletide Ghost Stories is set for Nov. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. McCants and Stropnicky will bring WVIA host Erika Funke and award-winning horror writer Cassandra O'Sullivan Sachar along for a live reading of Christmas ghost stories.

“I am a horror writer and horror scholar,” said O'Sullivan Sachar, who is also an English professor at Bloomsburg University. “I will be sharing one of my nasty little Christmas horror stories on Saturday.”

McCants noted it was a Victorian tradition to tell ghost stories at Christmas time.

Also on the itinerary is TreeFest Bingo on Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Cookies with Santa is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Sensory-friendly hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Admission will be free Dec. 4, sponsored by the Bloomsburg Rotary Club.

TreeFest runs from 4 to 8 p.m. both Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. both Sundays.

The Caldwell Consistory Free Masons will serve food.

Visit bte.org/treefest for more details.