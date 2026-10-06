Healthcare, cost of living top issues for local voters in 2026 midterm election

Around 200 people responded to WVIA News’ voter issue survey this year. The survey, while not scientific or representative of WVIA’s audience, provided a sample consistent with results of both state and national polls.

Scranton Prep junior builds backpacks for students in Lackawanna County

Over the summer, a 16-year-old Scranton Prep junior collected and donated backpacks filled with school supplies to three Lackawanna County school districts.