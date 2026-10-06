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UP TO DATE

Healthcare, cost of living top issues for local voters in 2026 midterm election

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Healthcare, cost of living top issues for local voters in 2026 midterm election

Around 200 people responded to WVIA News’ voter issue survey this year. The survey, while not scientific or representative of WVIA’s audience, provided a sample consistent with results of both state and national polls.

Scranton Prep junior builds backpacks for students in Lackawanna County

Over the summer, a 16-year-old Scranton Prep junior collected and donated backpacks filled with school supplies to three Lackawanna County school districts.

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UP TO DATE HealthcareMidterm electionScrantonScranton PrepLackawanna Countymeasles
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News