Messy Jobs

Extras
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
City Island Season 50
-
City Island Season 1