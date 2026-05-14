Northeast Beat!

Extras
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
City Island U.S.A.
-
City Island Sings!
-
City Island Season 2
-
City Island Season 1
Watt and friends visit the Southwest USA, discovering its history, fun, and ingenuity.
Watt and friends tour the Midwest, learning how different kinds of travel shape the USA.
Watt and friends explore the Southeast USA’s tradition of celebrating history and culture.
Watt and Windy sing their way across America’s iconic landmarks and amazing wonders!
Watt, Mark, and Windy follow the journey of an email as it travels through the internet.
Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
World-famous pop star Venus Flytrap visits City Island, and Watt has a decision to make!