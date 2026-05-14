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City Island

Southeast Stories!

Season 51 Episode 3 | 2m 01s

Watt, Windy, and Mr. Rubric explore the Southeast, uncovering its history and traditions. From the National Mall to Kitty Hawk and Mardi Gras in New Orleans, they discover the stories, innovation, and celebrations that shape America.

Aired: 06/11/26
Extras
City Island
City Island U.S.A. - Coming in June!
A trailer for City Island U.S.A.
Clip: S51 | 0:31
City Island
City Island - Streaming Now!
City Island - Streaming Now!
Clip: 0:15
City Island
Library
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
City Island
Skating Rules
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
City Island
Flag Day
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
City Island
Post Office
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
City Island
Stuck
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00
City Island
Pets
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
City Island
History
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
City Island
Art Museum
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
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  • City Island Season 2
  • City Island Season 1
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Episode: S51 E6 | 2:01
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Episode: S51 E4 | 2:01
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Watt and Windy learn about how clouds are made and distributed in City Island!
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Episode: S2 E19 | 3:00
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Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
Episode: S2 E18 | 3:00
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World-famous pop star Venus Flytrap visits City Island, and Watt has a decision to make!
Episode: S2 E17 | 3:00
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Watt’s class visits Maker Hill to see how City Island's goods are made.
Episode: S2 E16 | 3:00