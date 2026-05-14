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City Island

Road Trip, USA!

Season 51 Episode 6 | 2m 01s

Watt and Windy take a musical road trip across the USA, singing about its iconic landmarks. From the Alamo and Times Square to the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and even Roswell, it’s a nonstop celebration of America’s amazingly fun spirit!

Aired: 06/11/26
Extras
City Island
City Island U.S.A. - Coming in June!
A trailer for City Island U.S.A.
Clip: S51 | 0:31
City Island
City Island - Streaming Now!
City Island - Streaming Now!
Clip: 0:15
City Island
Library
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
City Island
Skating Rules
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
City Island
Flag Day
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
City Island
Post Office
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
City Island
Stuck
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00
City Island
Pets
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
City Island
History
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
City Island
Art Museum
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
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  • City Island Season 2
  • City Island Season 1
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Watt, Windy, and Mr. Rubric tour the Northeast to learn about how America got started.
Episode: S51 E1 | 2:01
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Watt and friends visit the Southwest USA, discovering its history, fun, and ingenuity.
Episode: S51 E4 | 2:01
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Watt and friends tour the Midwest, learning how different kinds of travel shape the USA.
Episode: S51 E2 | 2:01
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Episode: S51 E3 | 2:01
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Way Out West!
Watt and friends explore the Western USA’s cultural and natural wonders!
Episode: S51 E5 | 2:01
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Watt and Windy learn about how clouds are made and distributed in City Island!
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Episode: S2 E19 | 3:00
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Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
Episode: S2 E18 | 3:00
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Episode: S2 E17 | 3:00
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Watt’s class visits Maker Hill to see how City Island's goods are made.
Episode: S2 E16 | 3:00