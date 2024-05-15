100 WVIA Way
City Island

Skyline

Season 2 Episode 5 | 3m 00s

Watt, Windy, and Frank go on an aerial tour of City Island led by Chopper the helicopter. They fly past many buildings and structures as Chopper explains how each one was built at a different point in time to suit the needs of the city.

Aired: 08/01/24
Watch 3:00
City Island
History
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skating Rules
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Flag Day
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Post Office
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Pets
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Stuck
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Library
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Art Museum
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skytown
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Episode: S1 E12 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Airport
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Episode: S1 E11 | 3:00
