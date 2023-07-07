New Beginnings

Extras
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.