PBS Short Film Festival

The Forgotten Ones

Season 2024 Episode 9 | 7m 38s

Willie “Billy Brown” Smith is a spry, 75 year old black man who intermittently lived on the streets of Hollywood, California for nearly 40 years. After decades of hard drug and alcohol abuse, he kicked the habit and started piecing his life back together.

Aired: 07/14/24 | Expires: 07/14/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2024
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2023
  • PBS Short Film Festival
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2021
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2020
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2019
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2018
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2017
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2016
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2015
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2014
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2013
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2012
Watch 14:05
PBS Short Film Festival
Boca Chica
Beach access is a public right in Boca Chica. That right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 14:05
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Saving Superman
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 10:27
Watch 18:06
PBS Short Film Festival
Breaking Silence
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 18:06
Watch 15:58
PBS Short Film Festival
Take Me Home
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 15:58
Watch 16:12
PBS Short Film Festival
Eid Mubarak
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 16:12
Watch 10:27
PBS Short Film Festival
The Ballad of Rose Mae
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 10:27
Watch 15:07
PBS Short Film Festival
El Gato Feo
A widow discovers her estranged sister fighting for a unit of female freedom fighters.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 15:07
Watch 22:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Tradewinds
"Tradewinds" is an intimate portrait of the life of CHamoru jazz pianist, Patrick Palomo.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 22:46
Watch 9:54
PBS Short Film Festival
Underground
Survivors of subway harassment share their stories in hopes of changing the stigma.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 9:54
Watch 6:27
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Paul Rogers
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 6:27