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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

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Season 7 Episode 709 | 26m 59s

In this episode, Christina celebrates love! The love for, friends, family and self through food and cooking. Join Christina as she gathers her loved ones together to enjoy great food and company.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 07/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Could We Live Longer… And Better?
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
More Than the Food on Your Plate
Is there more to food than food? There are nutrients we see and energy we feel.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
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  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 7
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Watch 27:39
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Amici
Explore the bonds of friendship with Christina and her loved ones in Italy.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:39
Watch 27:51
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
The Nuclear Option
There are people in this world who are forces of nature. Christina cooks with one of her favorites.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:51
Watch 27:38
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
My Brother’s Keeper
Cooking with brothers is a rite of passage; Christina cooks with an Italian brother in Pompeii.
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:38
Watch 27:28
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Generations Of Food And Coffee Love
Naples, the home of great coffee. Philadelphia, a little spot with the best coffee not in Naples.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:28
Watch 27:26
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Ragazze
Learn how young people can fall in love with cooking through traditions that give purpose to life.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:26
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:28
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Pasta Joy
The foundation of happiness begins with pasta. In this episode, enjoy life, love and noodles.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:28
Watch 27:18
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Beauty From The Inside Out
Can we create beautiful skin and hair with the food we eat? Yes, we can.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:18
Watch 27:41
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Honoring The Past By Living In The Present
Italians love tradition and honoring the past. They also famously live in the moment, enjoying now.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:41
Watch 27:35
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
When Life Gives You Lemons
Women work as a team making lemonade…or lemon cake out of the lemons life hands us.
Episode: S7 E711 | 27:35