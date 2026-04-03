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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

The Nuclear Option

Season 7 Episode 703 | 27m 51s

There are people in this world who are like forces of nature. They whirl through life, carving a path with passion, joy and love of food, friends and family. Christina travels to Pompeii to cook with a favorite, an Italian sister, Antonella to make the most delish Eggplant Parmigiana.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 06/13/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Could We Live Longer… And Better?
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
More Than the Food on Your Plate
Is there more to food than food? There are nutrients we see and energy we feel.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
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  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 7
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:38
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
My Brother’s Keeper
Cooking with brothers is a rite of passage; Christina cooks with an Italian brother in Pompeii.
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:38
Watch 27:39
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Amici
Explore the bonds of friendship with Christina and her loved ones in Italy.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:39
Watch 27:26
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Ragazze
Learn how young people can fall in love with cooking through traditions that give purpose to life.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:26
Watch 27:28
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Generations Of Food And Coffee Love
Naples, the home of great coffee. Philadelphia, a little spot with the best coffee not in Naples.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:28
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Mangia Foglie
What if I told you a classic pasta dish from Bari is designed to take care of your liver?
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Bless Your Heart
1 in 5 deaths caused by heart disease; easy to solve with most incidences preventable.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
The Good Fats
So much debate about oil. We need only look at ancient history for the answer.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
BY BREAD ALONE
Man can’t live by bread alone? Stop by the bakeries in Altamura, Puglia. Yes, you can.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Could We Live Longer… And Better?
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:45