Extras
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Is there more to food than food? There are nutrients we see and energy we feel.
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Latest Episodes
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 7
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Explore the bonds of friendship with Christina and her loved ones in Italy.
Cooking with brothers is a rite of passage; Christina cooks with an Italian brother in Pompeii.
There are people in this world who are forces of nature. Christina cooks with one of her favorites.
Learn how young people can fall in love with cooking through traditions that give purpose to life.
Naples, the home of great coffee. Philadelphia, a little spot with the best coffee not in Naples.
Can we create beautiful skin and hair with the food we eat? Yes, we can.
The foundation of happiness begins with pasta. In this episode, enjoy life, love and noodles.
Italians love tradition and honoring the past. They also famously live in the moment, enjoying now.
Embrace, celebrate and give all the love you have with good food.