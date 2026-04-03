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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

Ragazze

Season 7 Episode 706 | 27m 26s

The world population is aging and without the energy and vitality of the youth, life is flat. In this episode, celebrate those to whom we pass the torch of life. Learn how Italian cooking traditions are being passed down to newer generations, encouraging them to fall in love with cooking.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 07/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Could We Live Longer… And Better?
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
More Than the Food on Your Plate
Is there more to food than food? There are nutrients we see and energy we feel.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 7
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Watch 27:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Family Over Everything
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:28
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Generations Of Food And Coffee Love
Naples, the home of great coffee. Philadelphia, a little spot with the best coffee not in Naples.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:28
Watch 27:39
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Amici
Explore the bonds of friendship with Christina and her loved ones in Italy.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:39
Watch 27:38
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
My Brother’s Keeper
Cooking with brothers is a rite of passage; Christina cooks with an Italian brother in Pompeii.
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:38
Watch 27:51
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
The Nuclear Option
There are people in this world who are forces of nature. Christina cooks with one of her favorites.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:51
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Mangia Foglie
What if I told you a classic pasta dish from Bari is designed to take care of your liver?
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Bless Your Heart
1 in 5 deaths caused by heart disease; easy to solve with most incidences preventable.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
The Good Fats
So much debate about oil. We need only look at ancient history for the answer.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
BY BREAD ALONE
Man can’t live by bread alone? Stop by the bakeries in Altamura, Puglia. Yes, you can.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Could We Live Longer… And Better?
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:45