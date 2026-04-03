Extras
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?
Is there more to food than food? There are nutrients we see and energy we feel.
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Latest Episodes
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 7
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
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Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Scala where a man opened a hotel/restaurant to serve friends & neighbors good food from his garden.
Naples, the home of great coffee. Philadelphia, a little spot with the best coffee not in Naples.
Explore the bonds of friendship with Christina and her loved ones in Italy.
Cooking with brothers is a rite of passage; Christina cooks with an Italian brother in Pompeii.
There are people in this world who are forces of nature. Christina cooks with one of her favorites.
What if I told you a classic pasta dish from Bari is designed to take care of your liver?
1 in 5 deaths caused by heart disease; easy to solve with most incidences preventable.
So much debate about oil. We need only look at ancient history for the answer.
Man can’t live by bread alone? Stop by the bakeries in Altamura, Puglia. Yes, you can.
The life expectancy in America is 79 years of age, 42nd in the world. Could we do better?