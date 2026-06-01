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Latino Public Broadcasting introduces the next wave of Latino storytelling through five films from rising filmmakers, spanning genres and geographies, from the US to Mexico to Puerto Rico, and capturing stories that are personal, urgent, and culturally resonant. They reflect a new generation of Latino storytellers redefining the narrative and expanding what Latino stories can look like on screen.

Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 1:22:38
VOCES
Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:22:38
Watch 55:15
VOCES
Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 55:15
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Carl the Collector
Fuzzytown Freestyle Gameplay
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Clip: 19:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05