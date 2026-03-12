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Weekends with Yankee

Gifts of Nature

Season 10 Episode 2 | 24m 31s

Richard Wiese visits Lake Winnipesaukee with filmmaker and environmentalist Tomas Koeck to learn about New Hampshire’s iconic loons. Amy Traverso visits Groundswell, a stunning French café and home-and-garden shop that’s drawing visitors from across the country to Tiverton, Rhode Island. There, she enjoys a late-summer garden party with founder David Fierabend.

Aired: 04/10/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Weekends with Yankee
Season 10 Preview
Visit Tanglewood, meet shopkeepers in Maine, surf cast on Cape Cod and more.
Preview: S10 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Icons
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Land and Sea
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
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Watch 24:29
Weekends with Yankee
The Music of New England
Go behind the scenes at Tanglewood and celebrate vintage cars at Lime Rock Park.
Episode: S10 E1 | 24:29
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Enjoy a clambake at Newport’s Castle Hill Inn & autumn trail riding and fly fishing in Vermont.
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Join us on a Massachusetts fried-clam tour & visit Cape Cod’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
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Come along for a visit to Golden Dog Farm in Vermont & experience a New Hampshire lavender harvest.
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:46
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Great New England Adventures
Join us for Massachusetts’s premier Revolutionary War reenactment & for Maine’s Great Schooner Race.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:46
Watch 26:22
Weekends with Yankee
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Embark on a dog-sled adventure, cook Portuguese food with David Leite & experience fat-tire biking.
Episode: S9 E913 | 26:22
Watch 26:15
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Feeding the Soul
Co-hosts Amy Traverso and Richard Wiese bring you an inside look at New England.
Episode: S9 E912 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Weekends with Yankee
Preserving New England
Explore heirloom beans in Maine and meet rehabilitated orphan bear cubs in New Hampshire.
Episode: S9 E911 | 26:16
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Weekends with Yankee
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Learn how to spin wool into yarn, meet Syrian baker Ahmad Aissa, and meet New Hampshire artisans.
Episode: S9 E910 | 26:46
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Weekends with Yankee
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Meet chef Sherry Pocknett, take a bike tour on the NH seacoast, & visit the Ben & Jerry’s factory.
Episode: S9 E907 | 26:46