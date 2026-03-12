The Music of New England

Extras
Visit Tanglewood, meet shopkeepers in Maine, surf cast on Cape Cod and more.
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Latest Episodes
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Weekends with Yankee Season 10
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Weekends with Yankee Season 9
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Weekends with Yankee Season 8
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Weekends with Yankee Season 7
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Weekends with Yankee Season 6
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Weekends with Yankee Season 5
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Weekends with Yankee Season 4
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Weekends with Yankee Season 3
Meet New Hampshire’s iconic loon and visit a stunning lifestyle mecca in Rhode Island.
Enjoy a clambake at Newport’s Castle Hill Inn & autumn trail riding and fly fishing in Vermont.
Join us on a Massachusetts fried-clam tour & visit Cape Cod’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Come along for a visit to Golden Dog Farm in Vermont & experience a New Hampshire lavender harvest.
Join us for Massachusetts’s premier Revolutionary War reenactment & for Maine’s Great Schooner Race.
Embark on a dog-sled adventure, cook Portuguese food with David Leite & experience fat-tire biking.
Co-hosts Amy Traverso and Richard Wiese bring you an inside look at New England.
Explore heirloom beans in Maine and meet rehabilitated orphan bear cubs in New Hampshire.
Learn how to spin wool into yarn, meet Syrian baker Ahmad Aissa, and meet New Hampshire artisans.
Meet chef Sherry Pocknett, take a bike tour on the NH seacoast, & visit the Ben & Jerry’s factory.