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Weekends with Yankee

The Music of New England

Season 10 Episode 1 | 24m 29s

Amy Traverso goes behind the scenes at Tanglewood, the renowned music venue in Lenox, Massachusetts, where she meets Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and creates the ultimate Tanglewood picnic. Richard Wiese visits Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park to enjoy its annual Historic Festival, where antique and vintage cars embark on a 17-mile tour of the beautiful Litchfield Hills.

Aired: 04/03/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Weekends with Yankee
Season 10 Preview
Visit Tanglewood, meet shopkeepers in Maine, surf cast on Cape Cod and more.
Preview: S10 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Icons
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Land and Sea
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
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Weekends with Yankee
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Meet New Hampshire’s iconic loon and visit a stunning lifestyle mecca in Rhode Island.
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Join us for Massachusetts’s premier Revolutionary War reenactment & for Maine’s Great Schooner Race.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:46
Watch 26:22
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Embark on a dog-sled adventure, cook Portuguese food with David Leite & experience fat-tire biking.
Episode: S9 E913 | 26:22
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Co-hosts Amy Traverso and Richard Wiese bring you an inside look at New England.
Episode: S9 E912 | 26:15
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Explore heirloom beans in Maine and meet rehabilitated orphan bear cubs in New Hampshire.
Episode: S9 E911 | 26:16
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Episode: S9 E910 | 26:46
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Meet chef Sherry Pocknett, take a bike tour on the NH seacoast, & visit the Ben & Jerry’s factory.
Episode: S9 E907 | 26:46