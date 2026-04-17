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Body theft suspect Gerlach faces charges in Luzerne County case

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Jonathan Gerlach, seen in a photo from his Facebook page, is accused of stealing the remains of at least 30 people from Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles the Philadelphia-Delaware County border. Police said they also received a tip that Gerlach was involved with the November theft of two bodies from Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Twp., Luzerne County. New charges filed against Gerlach in April 2026 refer to thefts in Luzerne and Lancaster counties. Police have said photos on Gerlach's social media accounts, including this one, showed him with apparent human remains. WVIA News has cropped the apparent remains, which were resting on a desk, from this photo.
Jonathan Gerlach's Facebook page
Jonathan Gerlach, seen in a photo from his Facebook page, is accused of stealing the remains of at least 30 people from Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles the Philadelphia-Delaware County border. Police said they also received a tip that Gerlach was involved with the November theft of two bodies from Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Twp., Luzerne County. New charges filed against Gerlach in April 2026 refer to thefts in Luzerne and Lancaster counties. Police have said photos on Gerlach's social media accounts, including this one, showed him with apparent human remains. WVIA News has cropped the apparent remains, which were resting on a desk, from this photo.

A Lancaster County man accused of stealing bodies from a Philadelphia-area cemetery and keeping human remains in his home faces charges in connection with body thefts in Luzerne County, prosecutors confirmed.

Police: Family friend found corpse in basement

A family friend reported that members of Gerlach's family told them they saw a partially decomposed corpse in his basement, but were "afraid to tell the police."

"They suspect he may be behind the Luzerne County mausoleum robbery, which happened around the same time in early November," their online tip stated.

Read more here.

Jonathan Gerlach, 34, appeared in Delaware County Court Friday morning to waive his preliminary hearing in connection with the charges previously filed in a string of thefts involving human remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles the Philadelphia-Delaware County border.

Court documents filed in January indicated Gerlach also was being investigated in the theft of two bodies from Good Shepherd Memorial Mausoleum in Plains Twp., Luzerne County.

The Delaware County DA's office provided documentation Friday confirming that its office will be prosecuting Gerlach on the Mount Moriah case, as well as the Luzerne County case and an unspecified case in Lancaster County. Those documents do not elaborate on the charges.

Court records show Gerlach continues to be held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County in lieu of $1 million bail. His formal arraignment is set for June 3.

Plains Twp. thefts reported in November

Plains Township police initially announced in November that they were investigating the removal of two bodies from the condemned Good Shepherd Memorial Mausoleum on Westminster Road between Nov. 1 and 6.

An affidavit filed in January said detectives noticed similarities between the Southeastern Pennsylvania and Plains Twp. cases in the means of "gaining entry into the mausoleums and underground vaults and removing human remains."

One of the bodies removed from Good Shepherd was previously identified as Mary Cappellini Piga by her great-grandson, Plains Twp. Commissioner Peter Biscontini. A grandson, Vince Cappellini, also spoke about theft to Newsweek.

The January affidavit identifies the other body stolen from Plains Twp. as Leo Terence.

The Good Shepherd Memorial Park mausoleum has been closed and deemed unsafe in Plains Township, November 14, 2025
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The Good Shepherd Memorial Park mausoleum has been closed and deemed unsafe in Plains Township, November 14, 2025
Aimee Dilger
The Good Shepherd Memorial Garden in Plains Township where 2 sets of human remains have been stolen from the dilapidated mausoleum.
2 of 5  — 11142025_GoodShepherd008.jpg
The Good Shepherd Memorial Garden in Plains Township where 2 sets of human remains have been stolen from the dilapidated mausoleum.
Aimee Dilger
The dilapidated mausoleum at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Plains Township.
3 of 5  — 11142025_GoodShepherd005.jpg
The dilapidated mausoleum at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Plains Township.
Aimee Dilger
The Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
4 of 5  — good shepherd mausoleum2.jpeg
The Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
An open crypt at the Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
5 of 5  — good shepherd mausoleum3.jpeg
An open crypt at the Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

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Local Jonathan GerlachGood Shepherd Memorial Park
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
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